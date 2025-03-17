Mystery Deepens in Dominican Republic: Missing US Student Case Intensifies

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a U.S. college student in the Dominican Republic escalated, as authorities intensified their probe on Monday. Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian citizen from the University of Pittsburgh, vanished in Punta Cana on March 6.

Local investigators are examining the possibility that she drowned. Attention has turned toward Joshua Riibe, a fellow student from Minnesota, who might have been the last to be with her.

Riibe, not officially a suspect, visited the beach with his attorney to cooperate with the investigation. Despite the presence of suspicious circumstances, Riibe's family claims he's faced undue detainment by Dominican officials.

