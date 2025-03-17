Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Dominican Republic: Missing US Student Case Intensifies

Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student, has been missing in Punta Cana since March 6. Authorities are investigating possible drowning, with Joshua Riibe, a potential witness, under scrutiny. Riibe collaborated with officials, alleging currents pulled them out, separating them onshore. Boosted investigations involve Dominican authorities and the FBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puntacana | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:28 IST
The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a U.S. college student in the Dominican Republic escalated, as authorities intensified their probe on Monday. Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian citizen from the University of Pittsburgh, vanished in Punta Cana on March 6.

Local investigators are examining the possibility that she drowned. Attention has turned toward Joshua Riibe, a fellow student from Minnesota, who might have been the last to be with her.

Riibe, not officially a suspect, visited the beach with his attorney to cooperate with the investigation. Despite the presence of suspicious circumstances, Riibe's family claims he's faced undue detainment by Dominican officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

