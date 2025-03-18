Left Menu

Pope Francis' Steady Recovery Sheds Light on His Health Battle

Pope Francis shows slight improvements in his treatment for pneumonia, with the Vatican sharing an image of him in prayer without support tubes. Despite being off mechanical ventilation during the day, no release date from Gemelli hospital is offered. The photo reassures some, though doubts linger for others.

Pope Francis is showing slight improvements in his monthlong treatment for pneumonia in both lungs, according to the Vatican. The pontiff, 88, is now able to spend time during the day using only supplemental oxygen, down from previous high-flow oxygen dependency.

No timeline for his discharge from Gemelli hospital has been confirmed. However, the Vatican released the first photograph of Francis since his hospital admission. Taken during a prayer session, the image depicts him without any nasal tubes, sparking both reassurance and skepticism among observers.

The image aims to manage public perception of his health, akin to the transparent yet controlled approach he has permitted for medical updates. While Francis' condition has stabilized, the next medical update is not expected until Wednesday, with less frequent bulletins anticipated.

