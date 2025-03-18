Puducherry Pushes for Tamil Pride in Signage and Government Events
The Puducherry government plans to mandate that all shops display their names in Tamil, as well as include Tamil in all government function invitations. This initiative underscores respect for the Tamil language. Additionally, a Rs 1,000 crore project aims to prevent sea erosion along the Puducherry coastline.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the government would require all shops and establishments to display their names in Tamil. This decision came after Independent member G Nehru pushed for action during the Assembly's Zero Hour, underscoring the importance of honoring the Tamil language.
CM Rangasamy assured strict enforcement of this directive, and stated that all invitations for government events would also have Tamil versions. This initiative reflects the administration's respect and love for the Tamil language.
In other news, PWD and Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan revealed plans to combat sea erosion along Puducherry's 24-km coastline with a Rs 1,000 crore project funded by the Centre. The project involves placing boulders along the coast.
