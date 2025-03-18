Tragic Discovery of Missing Engineer: Vimal Negi's Case Unfolds

The body of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's Chief Engineer Vimal Negi, who had been reported missing on March 10, was recovered in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. The authorities have conveyed that the precise cause of his death will only be determined after the completion of a post-mortem examination.

Fishermen discovered the body near Dhanipakhar in Bhakra Dam Shahtalai, alerting the police thereafter. Upon recovering an identity card from his pocket, officials confirmed the body as that of the missing engineer, Vimal Negi. A forensic team from Mandi, along with the police, is currently engaged in verifying the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The incident sparked attention from political leaders, leading to calls for a comprehensive investigation. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi both stressed the importance of a high-level probe. Negi's family has claimed he was facing stress at work. Meanwhile, CM Sukhu expressed his condolences, lauding Negi's dedication to the power sector of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)