Unveiling JFK: The Mysteries of Declassified Files

In a significant development, the US National Archives has made public over 2,200 files relating to the assassination of President John F Kennedy, totaling more than 63,000 pages. This release adds to the extensive archive and reignites decades-old debates surrounding conspiracy theories and alternative narratives.

President Donald Trump had initially ordered the declassification of these files, aiming to clear the air around assassination theories. However, since then, several documents remain undisclosed, citing potential threats to national security, as even the Biden administration has withheld certain documents.

Among the recently released files, noteworthy insights shed light on Lee Harvey Oswald's connections, including interactions with Soviet and Cuban officials before the assassination. These revelations continue to deepen the intricate web of historical events from the Cold War era, fueling both scholarly research and public curiosity.

