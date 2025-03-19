Left Menu

Unveiling JFK: The Mysteries of Declassified Files

Newly declassified files about President John F Kennedy's assassination have been released, fueling interest in the case. The files, part of a vast collection of documents, highlight details from decades of speculation and conspiracy theories. Researchers continue to explore the unfolding layers of historical intrigue involving key figures and events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:19 IST
Unveiling JFK: The Mysteries of Declassified Files
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, the US National Archives has made public over 2,200 files relating to the assassination of President John F Kennedy, totaling more than 63,000 pages. This release adds to the extensive archive and reignites decades-old debates surrounding conspiracy theories and alternative narratives.

President Donald Trump had initially ordered the declassification of these files, aiming to clear the air around assassination theories. However, since then, several documents remain undisclosed, citing potential threats to national security, as even the Biden administration has withheld certain documents.

Among the recently released files, noteworthy insights shed light on Lee Harvey Oswald's connections, including interactions with Soviet and Cuban officials before the assassination. These revelations continue to deepen the intricate web of historical events from the Cold War era, fueling both scholarly research and public curiosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025