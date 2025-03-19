Left Menu

Kannada Bandh: Uniting for Language Pride Amid Controversy

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj advocates for a statewide bandh on March 22 in response to an alleged assault of a bus conductor for not speaking Marathi. Despite some organizations choosing limited support, Nagaraj insists on unity for Kannada pride. The incident intensified the border and language dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj called for a statewide bandh on March 22, urging unity to support Kannada pride. This follows controversy over a state-run bus conductor's alleged assault in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, a case that has rekindled regional language tensions.

The 'Kannada Okkuta,' an umbrella group of pro-Kannada organizations, declared the bandh, yet faces mixed support. Key pro-Kannada groups, such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, withheld full backing, while some transport unions pledged support and other sectors offered only moral endorsement.

Nagaraj emphasized the importance of solidarity for Kannada cause, despite hesitations from certain organizations. He remains hopeful about film industry and literary figures joining. The incident has reignited the long-standing border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

