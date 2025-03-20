Braille and the Melody of Independence: A Journey Through Malian Culture and Music

Amadou Ndiaye, a blind social worker in Mali, speaks volumes about the transformative powers of braille in his life. From understanding the tactile bumps of the writing system to reclaiming his independence and integrating into society, braille has been a beacon of literacy and empowerment for many like him.

In a country where approximately 170,000 are blind, opportunities for education and self-sufficiency remain a challenge. Despite these hurdles, iconic musical artists like Amadou and Mariam have shown how creativity can flourish through the braille system and modern technologies.

Yet, as technological advances emerge, experts like Moussa Mbengue of Sightsavers remind us that while gadgets complement the learning process, they cannot overshadow the foundational leap that braille made two centuries ago. Braille remains an indispensable tool for education and artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)