Bikanervala Tastes Global Ambitions with UK Expansion

Bikanervala is set to expand into the UK in collaboration with retail and hospitality leader The Montana Group, as announced by the Indian snack and restaurant chain on Friday. This strategic move follows the unveiling of a new outlet in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, marking a return to its heritage roots.

The latest Sri Ganganagar outlet strengthens Bikanervala's foothold in North India while reflecting its mission to share India's culinary traditions with the world. Operating in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) format, the outlet boasts a variety of Indian sweets, snacks, and multi-cuisine dishes in a modern atmosphere.

Manoj Madhukar, Founder of The Montana Group, stated that the objective is to establish Indian flavors as a global staple. This ambition is part of their 'Reverse Food Drainage' initiative, aiming to merge tradition with innovation and use the global interest in Indian cuisine for cultural exchange. The Montana Group plans to launch over 25 new outlets by 2026, enhancing its reach both domestically and internationally. Founded in 1905, Bikanervala currently operates over 225 outlets worldwide, from the US to Nepal.

