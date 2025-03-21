Protests Erupt in Jalna Over Remarks Against Maratha Icons
Protests in Jalna demanded the arrest of journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged remarks against Maratha figures, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Organized by the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana, the protest also criticized the Maharashtra government for diverting public attention from real issues.
In Jalna, a protest was staged on Friday calling for the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar over their alleged remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana organized the protest at the district collectorate, condemning the comments made by Koratkar and Solapurkar.
Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government for using historical controversies as a distraction from pressing issues like agrarian distress and the unresolved murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
