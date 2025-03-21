Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Jalna Over Remarks Against Maratha Icons

Protests in Jalna demanded the arrest of journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged remarks against Maratha figures, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Organized by the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana, the protest also criticized the Maharashtra government for diverting public attention from real issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:41 IST
Protests Erupt in Jalna Over Remarks Against Maratha Icons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jalna, a protest was staged on Friday calling for the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar over their alleged remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana organized the protest at the district collectorate, condemning the comments made by Koratkar and Solapurkar.

Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government for using historical controversies as a distraction from pressing issues like agrarian distress and the unresolved murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025