Protests Erupt in Jalna Over Remarks Against Maratha Icons

In Jalna, a protest was staged on Friday calling for the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar over their alleged remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha and Shiv Premi Sanghatana organized the protest at the district collectorate, condemning the comments made by Koratkar and Solapurkar.

Sanjay Lakhe Patil, a coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government for using historical controversies as a distraction from pressing issues like agrarian distress and the unresolved murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)