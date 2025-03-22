Behind the Scenes of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': A Journey from Script to Screen

A Bollywood classic, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' transcended multiple changes during its production, according to revelations by actor Aamir Khan and director Mansoor Khan. The film, featuring Aamir's debut as a lead, is a modern rendition of 'Romeo and Juliet' and became a massive hit upon its 1988 release.

The duo shared fascinating anecdotes and challenges from the filmmaking process during the film's screening at the Red Lorry Film Festival. A pivotal moment emerged when Mansoor Khan, originally working on another film, took over directing the project from his father, Nasir Hussain, after the latter's health declined.

Despite initial concerns, the movie's unexpected success surprised the creators, earning it a National Film Award. Now, Mansoor and Aamir plan to collaborate again, potentially adapting Mansoor's 2023 book, 'ONE: The Story of the Ultimate Myth', into a film.

