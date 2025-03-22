Left Menu

Behind the Scenes of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': A Journey from Script to Screen

The classic Bollywood film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' underwent numerous changes during production. With insights from Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, they reveal the film's evolution, challenges, and its unexpected success. The project was not favored by nepotism and later won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:53 IST
Behind the Scenes of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': A Journey from Script to Screen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bollywood classic, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' transcended multiple changes during its production, according to revelations by actor Aamir Khan and director Mansoor Khan. The film, featuring Aamir's debut as a lead, is a modern rendition of 'Romeo and Juliet' and became a massive hit upon its 1988 release.

The duo shared fascinating anecdotes and challenges from the filmmaking process during the film's screening at the Red Lorry Film Festival. A pivotal moment emerged when Mansoor Khan, originally working on another film, took over directing the project from his father, Nasir Hussain, after the latter's health declined.

Despite initial concerns, the movie's unexpected success surprised the creators, earning it a National Film Award. Now, Mansoor and Aamir plan to collaborate again, potentially adapting Mansoor's 2023 book, 'ONE: The Story of the Ultimate Myth', into a film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025