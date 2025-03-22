BC Web Wise Celebrates 25 Years of Digital Innovation

Mumbai, 22st March 2025: BC Web Wise, a trailblazing digital agency, has reached an impressive milestone, celebrating its silver jubilee and reaffirming its position as a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions.

Since its inception in 2000, BC Web Wise has been at the forefront of India's digital agency landscape, noted for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering award-winning digital solutions. The agency has successfully executed breakthrough campaigns and developed best-in-class websites, thereby generating significant business impact across various industries.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, expressed pride in the agency's journey from the nascent stages of India's digital scene to crafting compelling brand narratives. She attributes this success to the exceptional team, strategic partners, and loyal clients who have contributed to the agency's 25-year legacy. The anniversary event, held at BC Web Wise's headquarters, features a showcase of its achievements, inspiring talks, and a future vision for the digital marketing realm.

