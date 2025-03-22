Record-Breaking Auction of MF Husain's Masterpiece Ushers Indian Art into Global Limelight

The auction of MF Husain's seminal painting 'Untitled (Gram Yatra)' for a staggering $13.8 million has sent ripples through the art community, setting a new benchmark for modern Indian art. The art piece achieved a sale price surpassing Rs 118 crore, placing it within the prestigious 100-crore club for Indian artworks.

This landmark event, held at Christie's in New York, has sparked enthusiasm among gallerists, collectors, and emerging artists, all celebrating what is seen as a significant moment for Indian art on the world stage. The acquisition by prominent Indian art collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar, although not officially confirmed by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, underscores the increasing value of Indian masterpieces globally.

Art enthusiasts are lauding this milestone as indicative of a 'crazy boom' in the art market, similar to the peaks of the early 2000s. Industry experts predict a sustained positive trend, likely to attract new international collectors. This sale not only highlights Husain's influence but also beckons a wider appreciation for Indian artists, both established and emerging.

