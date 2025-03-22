Haleem: Hyderabad's Culinary Gem During Ramzan

During the sacred month of Ramzan, one culinary delight captures the hearts and palates of Hyderabadis: Haleem. This rich, slow-cooked recipe, known for its aromatic blend of meat, lentils, and spices, serves not just as a dish but as a cultural emblem of unity and shared tradition.

Mohd Irfan, a local Haleem vendor, emphasizes the dish's heritage, saying, "Haleem isn't just about taste; it's a legacy spanning generations." Starting preparation at 2 AM, vendors use pure ingredients that simmer for eight hours, yielding a creamy and pungent dish that draws thousands annually, according to fellow seller Rabani.

First gaining prominence in Hyderabad under the Nizam's rule, the city's version of Haleem was awarded Geographical Indication status in 2010. For Muslims observing the fast during Ramzan, this dish symbolizes the spirit of devotion and community that defines the holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)