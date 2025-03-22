Left Menu

Haleem: Hyderabad's Culinary Gem During Ramzan

The month of Ramzan is marked by the cherished tradition of Roza Iftar, where Haleem—a rich, slow-cooked dish of meat, lentils, and spices—becomes a culinary obsession in Hyderabad. Originating in Arabian cuisine, Haleem has evolved in Hyderabad as a symbol of unity and tradition, gaining GI status in 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:56 IST
Haleem: Hyderabad's Culinary Gem During Ramzan
Haleem (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the sacred month of Ramzan, one culinary delight captures the hearts and palates of Hyderabadis: Haleem. This rich, slow-cooked recipe, known for its aromatic blend of meat, lentils, and spices, serves not just as a dish but as a cultural emblem of unity and shared tradition.

Mohd Irfan, a local Haleem vendor, emphasizes the dish's heritage, saying, "Haleem isn't just about taste; it's a legacy spanning generations." Starting preparation at 2 AM, vendors use pure ingredients that simmer for eight hours, yielding a creamy and pungent dish that draws thousands annually, according to fellow seller Rabani.

First gaining prominence in Hyderabad under the Nizam's rule, the city's version of Haleem was awarded Geographical Indication status in 2010. For Muslims observing the fast during Ramzan, this dish symbolizes the spirit of devotion and community that defines the holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025