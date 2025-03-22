Vinod Kumar Shukla: First Chhattisgarhi to Clinch Jnanpith Award

Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has been honoured with the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary accolade. This year marks a historic first as Shukla becomes the inaugural recipient from Chhattisgarh to earn this distinction, underscoring his legacy in Hindi literature.

The 88-year-old Shukla, known for his impactful novels, poetry, and essays, is the 12th Hindi author to receive the prestigious award. Celebrated for his unique linguistic style and emotional resonance, he has made significant contributions to the literary world throughout his career.

Expressing his gratitude, Shukla revealed his surprise and joy at receiving such recognition, dedicating his continued passion to writing, particularly for younger audiences. His award-winning works, like the Sahitya Akademi recognized 'Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi,' exhibit his innovative storytelling approach. Established in 1961, the Jnanpith Award exclusively celebrates Indian authors, emphasizing Shukla's noteworthy impact in the art and culture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)