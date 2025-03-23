Chaos at Mahayajna: Security Guard's Gunfire Sparks Unrest
A security guard at a Mahayajna event in Kurukshetra allegedly shot a minor, causing unrest among attending brahmins. Discontent arose from complaints about food quality, leading to violent disruptions. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and commenced an investigation into the incident.
- India
Tension escalated at a Mahayajna in Kurukshetra when a minor was injured after a security guard allegedly opened fire. The incident occurred amidst complaints by brahmins regarding food quality.
The altercation led to violent disruptions, including stone-pelting, causing further injuries and a roadblock on Kurukshetra-Pehowa road.
Police have registered an attempt to murder case following the complaint and commenced investigations. Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, alleged that outside elements attempted to disrupt the event, emphasizing a peaceful resolution had been ideal.
