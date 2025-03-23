Left Menu

RSS Proposes Harmonious Hindu Society for Global Peace

The RSS resolved to create a harmonious Hindu society to achieve global peace at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha. The resolution emphasizes India's cultural wisdom in fostering unity and outlines a model society based on Dharma and eco-friendly values. It also paid tribute to Queen Rani Abakka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:12 IST
RSS Proposes Harmonious Hindu Society for Global Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has passed a resolution advocating for a 'harmonious and organised Hindu society' with a vision for world peace and prosperity. This decision was made during its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, a three-day event featuring influential figures such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president J P Nadda.

The resolution emphasizes India's ancient culture and rich traditions as a source of wisdom capable of fostering a harmonious world. The RSS believes that cultivating a collective life rooted in 'Dharma' will empower Hindu society to fulfill global responsibilities effectively.

Aiming to build a model society, the resolution calls for discriminatory practices to be rejected in favor of eco-friendly, value-based family systems, and a commitment to civic duties. The gathering also celebrated the legacy of Rani Abakka for her resistance against Portuguese forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025