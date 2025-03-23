RSS Proposes Harmonious Hindu Society for Global Peace

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has passed a resolution advocating for a 'harmonious and organised Hindu society' with a vision for world peace and prosperity. This decision was made during its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, a three-day event featuring influential figures such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president J P Nadda.

The resolution emphasizes India's ancient culture and rich traditions as a source of wisdom capable of fostering a harmonious world. The RSS believes that cultivating a collective life rooted in 'Dharma' will empower Hindu society to fulfill global responsibilities effectively.

Aiming to build a model society, the resolution calls for discriminatory practices to be rejected in favor of eco-friendly, value-based family systems, and a commitment to civic duties. The gathering also celebrated the legacy of Rani Abakka for her resistance against Portuguese forces.

