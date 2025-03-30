Kal Penn to Host Spectacular Gala Celebrating 25 Years of Lakme Fashion Week

Kal Penn, the renowned Indian-American actor known for his roles in 'Van Wilder' and 'Harold & Kumar', is set to host a milestone gala marking the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week this Sunday. Presented by Lakme, FDCI, and Reliance Brands, the event is expected to draw a glittering array of celebrity designers and notable figures from the fashion world.

This year's gala will witness over 30 illustrious designers collaborating in a grand celebration of Indian fashion. Penn, often seen as a pioneering Indian-origin actor in Hollywood, expressed his excitement to host the event wearing an ensemble by the famed designer Manish Malhotra. The occasion promises to spotlight the evolution of Indian fashion on a global platform.

Penn, whose roots tie back to India, returned to the country earlier this year for the Jaipur Literature Festival and is now looking forward to bringing his hosting flair to the gala. He highlights his admiration for designers who blend creativity and legacy, mentioning his upcoming appearances alongside influencers such as Karan Johar and designers like Ritu Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)