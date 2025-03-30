Textile Waste Challenge: India's Innovative Solutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shed light on India's pressing issue of textile waste, a challenge he described as substantial during his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. Modi highlighted the growing trend of disposing of old clothes, which contributes significantly to global textile waste.

The Prime Minister expressed concern, noting that textile waste recycling remains dismally low, with less than one percent being recycled into new garments. India ranks as the third-largest generator of textile waste globally, he stated, but applauded national efforts to address the crisis.

Modi praised startups and sustainable initiatives across the country, emphasizing innovative recycling practices, circular fashion brands, and rental platforms as positive responses. He acknowledged cities like Panipat and Tirupur for their pioneering roles in textile recycling and management.

