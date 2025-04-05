Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Serious Indictment: New Allegations Surface

Federal prosecutors have intensified their case against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, filing a new indictment that The Hollywood Reporter reveals comprises five counts spanning severe charges such as racketeering, sex trafficking by means of force or fraud, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors allege a criminal network under Combs' leadership since 2004.

In response, Combs' defense team contends that the allegations and accusers are not new, emphasizing that these were former partners engaged in consensual relationships and private activities. The legal team argues these interactions were consensual rather than coercive, despite prosecutors' claims of intimidation and coercion tactics.

Combs reportedly faces five counts across the charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related transportation. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently detained in a Brooklyn jail, awaiting arraignment on April 25, with his trial slated for May as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

