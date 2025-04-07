Left Menu

Tragic Demise of a Tech Professional: Unraveling the Mystery

Prashant Nair, a software engineer with Lenovo, was found dead in his flat in Chikkabanavara, suspected to have died by suicide. He and his wife, Pooja, both engineers, had been married for 12 years and have an eight-year-old daughter. Family discord was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:51 IST
Tragic Demise of a Tech Professional: Unraveling the Mystery
software engineer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Prashant Nair, a software engineer employed at Lenovo, was discovered dead in his Chikkabanavara flat. The authorities suspect he may have died by suicide on Monday.

Nair, who had been married to Pooja Nair for 12 years, is survived by their eight-year-old daughter. Both software engineers, the couple reportedly experienced marital strife, according to Prashant's father, M N Kutty.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Nair's death, including the couple's reported temporary separation to uncover more details about this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025