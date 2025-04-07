Tragic Demise of a Tech Professional: Unraveling the Mystery

In a tragic incident, Prashant Nair, a software engineer employed at Lenovo, was discovered dead in his Chikkabanavara flat. The authorities suspect he may have died by suicide on Monday.

Nair, who had been married to Pooja Nair for 12 years, is survived by their eight-year-old daughter. Both software engineers, the couple reportedly experienced marital strife, according to Prashant's father, M N Kutty.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Nair's death, including the couple's reported temporary separation to uncover more details about this unfortunate event.

