Controversy in Sidhi: Ambedkar Statue Defaced

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a mentally unwell man defaced a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, prompting protests by Bhim Army workers. The incident occurred just before Ambedkar Jayanti. The accused, Ravendra Singh Chouhan, confessed and the police cleaned the statue immediately. Further actions are being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:50 IST
A statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was defaced in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, sparking controversy just ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti. Police reported the incident occurred late Sunday night.

Ravendra Singh Chouhan, who is reportedly suffering from mental illness, smeared food items and sandalwood paste on the statue situated in front of the local collectorate. Police promptly cleaned the statue and are pursuing further legal actions after Chouhan confessed to the act.

The event drew protests from Bhim Army workers, highlighting tensions in the area. Authorities are addressing the situation as they prepare for the upcoming Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

