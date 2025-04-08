Left Menu

Vishal Dadlani Bids Farewell to 'Indian Idol' After Six Seasons

Singer Vishal Dadlani announced his departure from popular reality show 'Indian Idol' after serving as a judge for six consecutive seasons. Expressing gratitude to his colleagues and the production team, Dadlani shared his excitement for returning to music and performing, citing a desire for more personal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:39 IST
Vishal Dadlani
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt announcement, Vishal Dadlani, an acclaimed singer and composer, revealed his exit from the reality TV show 'Indian Idol', where he has been a judge for the past six years.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dadlani thanked his fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, as well as the production crew, for an unforgettable experience. 'That stage is pure love,' he expressed, while also mentioning plans to focus on music and concerts.

Known for hits like 'Ik Junoon' and 'Balam Pichkari', Dadlani stated the decision was driven by a need to regain personal time and break free from being 'stuck in Mumbai' for extended periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

