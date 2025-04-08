Homecoming: Echoes of Belonging - A Deep Dive into Identity and Culture

Shana Sood's forthcoming solo exhibition, 'Homecoming: Echoes of Belonging', is set to unveil a vivid exploration of identity at the Arpana Art Gallery this April 10. The show delves deeply into themes of displacement, nostalgia, and rootedness through the lives of Indian women portrayed with lush colors and thoughtful compositions.

Curated by Georgina Maddox, the exhibition reflects Sood's journey as a Massachusetts-based diaspora artist. Her captivating canvases articulate a dual narrative of longing for her homeland and reconciling with life abroad, bringing a romanticized vision of Indian-ness to life.

While Sood's work primarily focuses on women, it offers a subtle commentary on gender roles, challenging cultural norms and promoting dialogue. Scheduled to run until April 20, this exhibition promises to resonate with audiences through its shared cultural memory and depiction of strength, pride, and contemplation.

