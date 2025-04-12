Left Menu

Baba Bhalku Memorial: A Journey Through History

Around 30 writers participated in the Baba Bhalku Memorial Kalka-Shimla Literary Journey. Himachal Pradesh Minister Dhani Ram Shandil flagged off the event, celebrating Bhalku's contributions to infrastructural developments like the Hindustan-Tibet Road and Kalka-Shimla railway. The event was organized by the Himalayan Literature Forum.

Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:01 IST
The scenic Kalka-Shimla railway recently buzzed with creativity, as around 30 writers embarked on the Baba Bhalku Memorial Literary Journey, an event designed to honor history and showcase literary talents across India.

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dhani Ram Shandil, flagged off the train and accompanied participants to Summer Hill railway station. This marked the 8th year of this significant cultural event, spearheaded by the Himalayan Literature, Culture, and Environment Forum in partnership with the Department of Language and Culture.

Paying homage to historical figure Bhalku, Minister Shandil highlighted Bhalku's remarkable contributions to road and railway development, emphasizing his role in mapping the challenging Kalka-Shimla route. Bhalku's legacy in aiding infrastructural advancements remains celebrated in Indian history.



