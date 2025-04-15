Vijay Deverakonda Gears Up for 'Kingdom's' May Release

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has kicked off the dubbing process for his highly anticipated film, 'Kingdom'. The production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced the development via their social media account on platform X.

The post said, '#Kingdom dubbing is progressing at a rapid pace with the first half completed. The duo, Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri, is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th.' Vijay Deverakonda also shared an Instagram post featuring a picture with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Captioned 'Dubbing started... first half done (tick mark) #Kingdom,' the post has heightened anticipation among fans. The film's teaser, recently released, opens with an intense battlefield scene. As military agents prepare to engage, Vijay Deverakonda's mysterious character makes a dynamic entry, wielding a police shield and appearing as a prisoner. The teaser climaxes with him delivering a potent dialogue: 'I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything.' Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Kingdom' features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, and is produced by Sithara Entertainments alongside Fortune Four Cinemas. The music and editing are managed by Anirudh Ravichander and Navin Nooli, respectively.

'Kingdom' is slated for a global theatrical release on May 30. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)