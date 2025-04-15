Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda Gears Up for 'Kingdom's' May Release

Actor Vijay Deverakonda begins dubbing for his much-anticipated film 'Kingdom'. Scheduled for release on May 30, the film promises a theatrical spectacle with intense action scenes and a captivating storyline. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Bhagyashri Borse in a lead role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Gears Up for 'Kingdom's' May Release
Poster of Kingdom (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has kicked off the dubbing process for his highly anticipated film, 'Kingdom'. The production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced the development via their social media account on platform X.

The post said, '#Kingdom dubbing is progressing at a rapid pace with the first half completed. The duo, Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri, is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th.' Vijay Deverakonda also shared an Instagram post featuring a picture with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Captioned 'Dubbing started... first half done (tick mark) #Kingdom,' the post has heightened anticipation among fans. The film's teaser, recently released, opens with an intense battlefield scene. As military agents prepare to engage, Vijay Deverakonda's mysterious character makes a dynamic entry, wielding a police shield and appearing as a prisoner. The teaser climaxes with him delivering a potent dialogue: 'I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything.' Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Kingdom' features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, and is produced by Sithara Entertainments alongside Fortune Four Cinemas. The music and editing are managed by Anirudh Ravichander and Navin Nooli, respectively.

'Kingdom' is slated for a global theatrical release on May 30. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025