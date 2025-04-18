Left Menu

Unveiling Revolutionary Tribute: Chapekar Brothers Memorial Inaugurated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a memorial for the Chapekar brothers in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, commemorating their role in India's freedom struggle. The site includes a National Museum and highlights the brothers' assassination of Plague Commissioner Walter Rand, sparking revolutionary inspiration across India.

In a significant nod to history, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a memorial dedicated to the heroic Chapekar brothers in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad suburb. The memorial commemorates their courageous deeds in India's fight for independence.

Fadnavis announced the project as a fitting tribute to the brothers, who were instrumental in the assassination of Plague Commissioner Walter Rand in 1897—a 'watershed moment' in the history of India's freedom struggle. The memorial also features a newly laid National Museum at Chapekar Wada in Chinchwadgaon, constructed with cutting-edge technology.

The event saw participation from dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, expressing gratitude to stakeholders. Fadnavis urged young generations to visit the memorial, which beautifully captures every phase of the Chapekar brothers' life, offering inspiration from unsung heroes acknowledged even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

