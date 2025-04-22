Assam Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: Two-Day State Mourning Declared

The Assam government has declared a two-day state mourning period to honor the late Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. This gesture recognizes his historical impact as the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday after battling double pneumonia.

An official order from the Government of Assam stated that during the mourning period on April 22 and 23, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across all buildings where it is usually displayed. Additionally, a one-day mourning period will coincide with the day of the Pope's funeral.

The government directive also emphasized that no official entertainment would be held during the mourning days, underscoring the solemnity of the occasion as a mark of respect to the revered dignitary.

(With inputs from agencies.)