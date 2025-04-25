Left Menu

Ben Affleck's Humble Beginnings With Matt Damon and Kevin Costner

Ben Affleck recounted his early career experiences as a film extra alongside Matt Damon, meeting Kevin Costner on the set of 'Field of Dreams.' Though Costner recalls their enthusiasm, Affleck humorously notes that they were not memorable. Affleck and Damon also worked on 'Lemon Sky' during their early years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:02 IST
Ben Affleck (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ben Affleck, in a candid recall of his early days in Hollywood, shared a memorable encounter from his past with Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience. Affleck recounted an occasion when he and his long-time collaborator, Matt Damon, were mere extras on the set of 1989's 'Field of Dreams,' where they crossed paths with Kevin Costner.

The 1989 film, 'Field of Dreams,' acclaimed for its blending of fantasy and sports drama, was directed by Phil Alden Robinson and adapted from W.P. Kinsella's novel 'Shoeless Joe.' Kevin Costner, portraying a farmer constructing a magical baseball field, shared the screen with an ensemble cast that included Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones.

Affleck wittily admitted that Costner's remembrance of him and Damon was generous, given their non-speaking roles. He jokingly added that Damon once fabled about batting exploits at Fenway Park during a later interview, playfully questioning if Damon mistook himself for Costner. In their pursuit of Hollywood dreams, Affleck and Damon also worked as extras on 'Lemon Sky' alongside Kevin Bacon.

