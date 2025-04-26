Jay Leno Reflects on Infamous TV Moment with Jimmy Kimmel

Veteran TV host and comedian Jay Leno has publicly reflected on a regrettable moment in his career involving fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The incident dates back to 2010 when Kimmel appeared on Leno's show and criticized him for rescinding his decision to hand over The Tonight Show to Conan O'Brien, according to People.

The fallout was prompted by declining ratings for both The Tonight Show and The Jay Leno Show, leading Leno to reclaim his former post while O'Brien refused a later timeslot. During Kimmel's appearance, he made a sharp jab by telling a prank story eerily similar to the Leno controversy, stating he offered a show to one person only to take it back soon after, as covered by the outlet.

In a recent interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Leno recounted how he allowed himself to be humiliated on air and opted not to edit the segment. He confessed, 'It was my mistake, I trusted somebody,' acknowledging the long-term ramifications. Though critics claim it made for engaging television, Leno insists it left a persisting impact on his life.

Despite the bitterness, Leno noted that he and Kimmel reconciled in 2017 after Kimmel's son underwent heart surgery. Reflecting on their renewed rapport, Kimmel acknowledged Leno's enduring success, remarking, 'You can't argue with Leno's success and his longevity,' as reported by People.

