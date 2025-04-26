Jesse Plemons Joins 'Hunger Games' Prequel as Plutarch Heavensbee

Lionsgate has confirmed Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Plemons will portray Plutarch Heavensbee in the new installment, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' The film, based on Suzanne Collins' best-seller, will delve into earlier chapters of the dystopian saga.

Plemons steps into a role immortalized by Philip Seymour Hoffman, offering his unique interpretation of the young Plutarch amid the tense backdrop of District 12 as the Tributes' reaping unfolds. The prequel also stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and McKenna Grace, raising expectations for the narrative expansion.

Scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, under the direction of Francis Lawrence, the film promises a fresh take on the beloved series, with production led by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Lionsgate co-president Erin Westerman hailed Plemons' decision and talents, anticipating his fresh perspective on a pivotal character.

(With inputs from agencies.)