Heroism on Screen: 'The Young Tank Commander' Premieres in Jaipur

'The Young Tank Commander' premiered in Jaipur, celebrating the valor of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Attended by dignitaries, the film honors his sacrifice in the 1971 war. Calls for resilience against recent attacks underscore the event, strengthening resolve against terrorism and evoking national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:42 IST
Heroism on Screen: 'The Young Tank Commander' Premieres in Jaipur
Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), Diya Kumari. Image Credit: ANI
On National Superhero Day, Jaipur's PVR Mall played host to the grand premiere of 'The Young Tank Commander,' a film that celebrates the heroics of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra recipient. The event highlighted the soldier's bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The premiere was graced by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), a veteran and close acquaintance of Khetarpal. Film producer Aditya Bakshi and Shreekishan Goswami also attended to support the cinematic tribute.

Major General Bakshi, dedicating the film to his fallen friend, spoke on contemporary issues. He emphasized a national wake-up call following the recent Pahalgam attack, highlighting the need for unity and decisive action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

