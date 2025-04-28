Countdown to Conclave: Cardinals Prepare to Choose Next Pope

The Catholic cardinals have officially announced May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. The commencement of the secret ballot was delayed by two days, providing time for cardinals to build consensus and familiarize themselves with each other prior to the vote in the Sistine Chapel.

Following informal meetings post-Pope Francis' funeral, cardinals emphasized the hope for unity. Cardinal Angel Sixto Rossi highlighted the importance of continuing Francis' pastoral focus, although some conservatives prefer a return to traditional doctrines. The overarching goal remains forging unity within the Church.

Uncertainty surrounds the conclave, notably concerning Cardinal Angelo Becciu's voting eligibility amid his financial conviction. The conclave will gather 135 cardinal electors, most of whom were appointed by Francis and have limited interaction with each other, adding intrigue to the upcoming decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)