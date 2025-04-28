Left Menu

Gram Chikitsalay Set to Bring Rural Healthcare Issues to OTT Audiences

Gram Chikitsalay, an upcoming series on Prime Video, premieres on May 9. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and directed by Rahul Pandey, the series follows Dr. Prabhat's challenges in reviving a rural health center. Produced by TVF, it promises humor and insight into rural healthcare dynamics.

Poster of 'Gram Chikitsalay' (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Video is gearing up for the release of 'Gram Chikitsalay,' a new series that will be available to stream starting May 9. Made under The Viral Fever (TVF) banner, the series is the brainchild of Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for his work on Panchayat.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the storyline centers on the experiences of Dr. Prabhat—a driven city doctor who faces bureaucratic mazes and local skepticism while attempting to breathe life into a nearly defunct healthcare facility in a far-flung village.

Vijay Koshy of TVF remarked, "Gram Chikitsalay offers a heartfelt glimpse into rural healthcare quandaries, where humor meets reality. The series spotlights resilience and transformation, with universal themes of idealism versus reality. We're excited to present this narrative that transcends mere entertainment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

