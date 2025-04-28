Left Menu

IKEA's Response to Iberian Power Outage

Amid widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal, IKEA's large stores use backup generators while smaller outlets shut down. The company allows customers and staff to stay inside due to limited transportation options. In Portugal, all IKEA locations are closed for the day, according to Ingka Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:27 IST
IKEA's Response to Iberian Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IKEA faced a challenging day as widespread power outages swept through Spain and Portugal, forcing changes to their operations.

The multinational retailer's bigger stores switched to backup generators but restricted new customer entry. Their city-based outlets and pick-up points in Spain were closed temporarily, revealed a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, IKEA opted to close all stores for the day, ensuring customers and employees could stay inside if they lacked transportation options, as stated by the franchisee Ingka Group on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025