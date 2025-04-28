IKEA's Response to Iberian Power Outage

IKEA faced a challenging day as widespread power outages swept through Spain and Portugal, forcing changes to their operations.

The multinational retailer's bigger stores switched to backup generators but restricted new customer entry. Their city-based outlets and pick-up points in Spain were closed temporarily, revealed a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, IKEA opted to close all stores for the day, ensuring customers and employees could stay inside if they lacked transportation options, as stated by the franchisee Ingka Group on Monday.

