IKEA's Response to Iberian Power Outage
Amid widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal, IKEA's large stores use backup generators while smaller outlets shut down. The company allows customers and staff to stay inside due to limited transportation options. In Portugal, all IKEA locations are closed for the day, according to Ingka Group.
IKEA faced a challenging day as widespread power outages swept through Spain and Portugal, forcing changes to their operations.
The multinational retailer's bigger stores switched to backup generators but restricted new customer entry. Their city-based outlets and pick-up points in Spain were closed temporarily, revealed a company spokesperson.
Meanwhile, in Portugal, IKEA opted to close all stores for the day, ensuring customers and employees could stay inside if they lacked transportation options, as stated by the franchisee Ingka Group on Monday.
