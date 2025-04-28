Ajith Calls for Peace in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

In the aftermath of the harrowing April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, renowned actor Ajith has spoken out, condemning the brutality and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly of tourists, unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Baisaran Valley.

Ajith, deeply affected, expressed hope that such heinous acts would cease. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized empathy among people and commended the armed forces for their dedication. "Let us strive to live as a peaceful society, setting aside our differences," he urged.

The Indian government has responded decisively, promising severe punishment for those responsible. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani citizens, a significant move aimed at pressuring Pakistan to renounce support for cross-border terrorism.

