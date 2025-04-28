Left Menu

Ajith Calls for Peace in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

Actor Ajith condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, expressing sorrow for the victims' families and calling for a peaceful society. In response to the attack, which killed 26 people, the Indian government vows stern actions, including revoking Pakistani visas and reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:58 IST
Ajith Calls for Peace in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy
Actor Ajith (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the harrowing April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, renowned actor Ajith has spoken out, condemning the brutality and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly of tourists, unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Baisaran Valley.

Ajith, deeply affected, expressed hope that such heinous acts would cease. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized empathy among people and commended the armed forces for their dedication. "Let us strive to live as a peaceful society, setting aside our differences," he urged.

The Indian government has responded decisively, promising severe punishment for those responsible. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani citizens, a significant move aimed at pressuring Pakistan to renounce support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025