Heritage Revamp: Delhi Assembly Set for Museum and Gallery Transformation

The Delhi Assembly is set for transformation into a heritage site with plans for a museum, auditorium, and exhibition gallery. Speaker Vijender Gupta seeks the chief secretary's aid to vacate occupied premises for the project, aimed at enhancing public understanding of the Assembly's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:19 IST
Om Birla Image Credit: Twitter(@ombirlakota)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly is slated for a significant transformation as the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat embarks on developing it into a site of national heritage. With aspirations to include a museum, an exhibition gallery, and an auditorium, the Assembly hopes to reflect its rich legacy and architectural brilliance.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has reached out to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, seeking his intervention for the immediate vacation of spaces occupied by the Directorate of Education, the Delhi Pharmacy Council, and the Government of India's publication division. Gupta emphasized the urgent need for these spaces to facilitate the development of the planned cultural amenities.

In a concerted effort to push the project forward, Gupta has consulted various experts and officials and engaged with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to secure support for this ambitious plan. The goal is to promote public understanding and appreciation of the Assembly's historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

