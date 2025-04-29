Heritage Revamp: Delhi Assembly Set for Museum and Gallery Transformation

The Delhi Assembly is slated for a significant transformation as the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat embarks on developing it into a site of national heritage. With aspirations to include a museum, an exhibition gallery, and an auditorium, the Assembly hopes to reflect its rich legacy and architectural brilliance.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has reached out to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, seeking his intervention for the immediate vacation of spaces occupied by the Directorate of Education, the Delhi Pharmacy Council, and the Government of India's publication division. Gupta emphasized the urgent need for these spaces to facilitate the development of the planned cultural amenities.

In a concerted effort to push the project forward, Gupta has consulted various experts and officials and engaged with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to secure support for this ambitious plan. The goal is to promote public understanding and appreciation of the Assembly's historical importance.

