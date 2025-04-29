Left Menu

Dance Without Barriers: Celebrating Resilience and Inclusion

In celebration of International Dance Day, Mumbai's Veda Kunba Auditorium hosted 'Dance Is for Everybody,' an inclusive event by Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise. Featuring dancers from 17 disability categories, the performance emphasized resilience, inclusion, and the transformative power of dance beyond traditional narratives.

On Monday afternoon, Mumbai's Veda Kunba Auditorium hosted 'Dance Is for Everybody,' an inclusive performance curated by Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise to honor International Dance Day. The event, led by Sandip Soparrkar and emceed by Ratan Pratap, transcended traditional formats by placing disabled dancers at the heart of India's dance narrative.

The showcase featured performers from India's 17 recognized disability categories, including blindness, hearing impairment, cerebral palsy, and autism spectrum disorder. Each dancer brought a unique story to the stage, underscoring that dance is about presence, spirit, and truth rather than symmetry or speed.

The evening highlighted various performances, from classical Indian Sign Language routines to soulful solos by acid attack survivors. Every participant contributed both their art and humanity, emphasizing ability over disability. The event concluded with a call for greater inclusivity in arts education and public venues from IME and Soparrkar.

