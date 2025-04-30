Jenna Ortega Takes Control: Creating Her Decade-Long Dream Project

Jenna Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', is about to embark on a new journey behind the camera, having spent nearly ten years developing a film script she now feels ready to direct.

In an interview with The Weeknd for V Magazine, Ortega expressed her excitement about finally realizing a project she has nurtured since early in her career.

Gaining insights from her work in Netflix's ''Wednesday,'' Ortega highlights the importance of her accumulated experience. She plans to leverage her acting success to pave the way for her directorial debut while starring in upcoming projects like 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

