Left Menu

Jenna Ortega Takes Control: Creating Her Decade-Long Dream Project

Jenna Ortega, the star of 'Wednesday', has been developing a film script for nearly a decade and is now ready to direct it. Drawing from experience gained in her acting career, she aims to bring her vision to life. Ortega is also set to star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:25 IST
Jenna Ortega Takes Control: Creating Her Decade-Long Dream Project
Jenna Ortega
  • Country:
  • United States

Jenna Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', is about to embark on a new journey behind the camera, having spent nearly ten years developing a film script she now feels ready to direct.

In an interview with The Weeknd for V Magazine, Ortega expressed her excitement about finally realizing a project she has nurtured since early in her career.

Gaining insights from her work in Netflix's ''Wednesday,'' Ortega highlights the importance of her accumulated experience. She plans to leverage her acting success to pave the way for her directorial debut while starring in upcoming projects like 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025