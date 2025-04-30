Jenna Ortega Takes Control: Creating Her Decade-Long Dream Project
Jenna Ortega, the star of 'Wednesday', has been developing a film script for nearly a decade and is now ready to direct it. Drawing from experience gained in her acting career, she aims to bring her vision to life. Ortega is also set to star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.
Jenna Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday', is about to embark on a new journey behind the camera, having spent nearly ten years developing a film script she now feels ready to direct.
In an interview with The Weeknd for V Magazine, Ortega expressed her excitement about finally realizing a project she has nurtured since early in her career.
Gaining insights from her work in Netflix's ''Wednesday,'' Ortega highlights the importance of her accumulated experience. She plans to leverage her acting success to pave the way for her directorial debut while starring in upcoming projects like 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.
