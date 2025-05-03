Actor Vijay Varma Wraps Up 'Matka King' Shoot
Actor Vijay Varma announced the completion of his shoot for the Prime Video series 'Matka King'. The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is set in 1960s Mumbai and follows a cotton trader who popularizes 'matka', a game revolutionizing the city's gambling scene.
Actor Vijay Varma has officially completed filming for the anticipated Prime Video series 'Matka King'.
The 39-year-old talent took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting photos, including one with a celebratory cake adorned with the series' title. The pictures captured a joyful Varma alongside crew members.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for 'Sairat', 'Matka King' transports viewers to 1960s Mumbai. It tells the tale of a cotton trader who launches 'matka', a gambling game that democratizes what was once a pastime of the affluent. The series promises to be a thrilling depiction of this transformative era in Mumbai.
