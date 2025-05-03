Actor Vijay Varma Wraps Up 'Matka King' Shoot

Actor Vijay Varma has officially completed filming for the anticipated Prime Video series 'Matka King'.

The 39-year-old talent took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting photos, including one with a celebratory cake adorned with the series' title. The pictures captured a joyful Varma alongside crew members.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for 'Sairat', 'Matka King' transports viewers to 1960s Mumbai. It tells the tale of a cotton trader who launches 'matka', a gambling game that democratizes what was once a pastime of the affluent. The series promises to be a thrilling depiction of this transformative era in Mumbai.

