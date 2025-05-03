Left Menu

Srijani: Redefining Identity Beyond Surnames

Srijani, a top ISC scorer from West Bengal, scored 100% in her exams while rejecting the use of a surname to promote equality. Supported by family, she champions a society beyond caste, creed, and gender distinctions and actively engages in social movements. Her ambition lies in pursuing pure science research.

Updated: 03-05-2025 17:48 IST
Srijani, the top ISC examiner from West Bengal, achieved a remarkable score of 400 out of 400, embracing a unique stance on identity by discarding her surname. This decision, she states, is a reflection of her belief in a society free from caste, creed, religion, and gender distinctions.

Studying at the Future Foundation School in South Kolkata, she excelled in academics and made significant time for activism, notably participating in the Women Reclaim the Night movement after the tragic incident involving an RG Kar medical student.

Supported by her family, including her father, professor Debashis Goswami, and mother, Gopa Mukherjee, Srijani's decision aligns with the values they instilled in her, advocating for a society devoid of patriarchal and chauvinistic prejudices. Her ambitions lie in the realm of pure science research, reflecting her father's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

