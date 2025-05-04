Jay Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A Divine Encounter in Haridwar
International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah visited Haridwar with his family to perform the Ganga 'aarti'. Welcomed by Ganga Sabha officials, Shah expressed his happiness in the visitor's book and committed to making this spiritual journey an annual ritual.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah paid a spiritual visit to Haridwar, where he performed the revered Ganga 'aarti.' Accompanied by his family, Shah arrived late evening to worship at the sacred Har Ki Pauri.
During their visit, Shah and his family were warmly received by the Ganga Sabha, with President Gautam and General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht among those presenting Ganga ji's prasad.
In a heartfelt note written in the visitor's book, Shah expressed his joy at returning to Haridwar after five years, and vowed to seek 'Ganga Maa's' blessings each year henceforth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement