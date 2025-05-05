Nicolas Cage's Ride on the Wild Waves: 'The Surfer' Experience
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage revealed the life-threatening experience he faced while training for his film 'The Surfer'. Despite his surfing experience, his training in Australia proved challenging. The film, which released on May 2, tells the story of a man returning to his childhood beach.
Hollywood star Nicolas Cage recently disclosed a harrowing experience he faced while preparing for his latest film, 'The Surfer'.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cage shared how a surfing lesson in Australia nearly turned fatal due to the challenging conditions he encountered.
Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, 'The Surfer' premiered on May 2, portraying a man returning to his childhood beach, only to face unforeseen challenges.
