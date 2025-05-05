Left Menu

Peace Rally in Kolkata: A Call for Unity Against Divisive Forces

A rally organized by civil society organizations, including Aparna Sen, in Kolkata emphasized unity among communities, following incidents like Murshidabad violence and Pahalgam attack. Participants called for resistance against elements spreading discord, asserting that most Indians oppose divisive conspiracies and promoting slogans advocating for communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of solidarity, members of civil society organizations, spearheaded by director-activist Aparna Sen, took to the streets of Kolkata on Monday. They rallied for communal harmony amid recent tensions, including the Murshidabad violence and the Pahalgam terror attack.

The 1-km rally, which featured prominent figures like filmmaker Sudeshna Roy, commenced at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house and concluded near Central Avenue. Participants carried placards with messages promoting unity and denouncing religious division.

Sen, addressing the media, underscored the importance of remaining united against divisive forces. The event's spokesperson emphasized that efforts to incite communal strife are destined to fail, as the majority of Indians stand for peace and communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

