Diddy in the Dock: High-Stakes Trial Unfolds

As jury selection commenced for Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, potential jurors admitted previous exposure to the high-profile allegations. Despite media saturation, this was insufficient to exempt them from jury duty. Combs, 55, charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes, pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian undertakes voir dire, questioning jurors individually to ensure impartiality. In the courtroom, Combs observed proceedings, his appearance understated yet notable. After assessing potential biases on jury members, Judge Subramanian seated jurors who could remain figurative "blank slates" for the two-month trial.

Combs' case surfaces during the widespread #MeToo movement scrutiny, exemplifying a significant challenge within the entertainment industry. Once celebrated, Combs now battles accusations severe enough to warrant life imprisonment, with the trial scrutinized as a cornerstone of power dynamics and misconduct accountability in cultural hierarchies.

