Left Menu

Gigi Hadid Shines in Golden Tribute to Iconic Designer at Met Gala 2025

Gigi Hadid stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025, wearing a golden Miu Miu gown inspired by designer Zelda Wynn Valdes. This tribute outfit, crafted with sophisticated tailoring, embodied the event's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:33 IST
Gigi Hadid Shines in Golden Tribute to Iconic Designer at Met Gala 2025
Gigi Hadid (Photo/Instagram/@metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Gigi Hadid lit up the 2025 Met Gala with her dazzling appearance, donning a striking golden Miu Miu gown and retro pin-up hairstyle that captivated onlookers. The renowned supermodel, now 30, has been a fixture at the Met Gala for a decade, continually evolving her signature style and poise to align with the event's themes. This year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' was perfectly exemplified by Hadid's ensemble.

Since her memorable debut in 2015, wearing a bold red Diane von Furstenberg creation, Hadid has explored a myriad of fashion aesthetics, from edgy metallic ensembles to opulent sequins. The 2025 gala, however, saw her elevate her fashion narrative with an homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes, an iconic designer known for redefining the female silhouette, a move highlighted by People magazine.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid's longtime stylist, was instrumental in crafting this look, which included a Victory Roll hairstyle and gleaming silver accessories, infusing Hadid's appearance with classic glamour. 'The dress is a celebration of Zelda,' Hadid explained, suggesting it's a design Valdes herself might have crafted, blending tailoring with classic allure. This year's gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, exploring the enduring impact of dandyism on Black style. The dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged creativity in interpreting sophisticated suiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025