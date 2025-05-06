Gigi Hadid Shines in Golden Tribute to Iconic Designer at Met Gala 2025

Gigi Hadid lit up the 2025 Met Gala with her dazzling appearance, donning a striking golden Miu Miu gown and retro pin-up hairstyle that captivated onlookers. The renowned supermodel, now 30, has been a fixture at the Met Gala for a decade, continually evolving her signature style and poise to align with the event's themes. This year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' was perfectly exemplified by Hadid's ensemble.

Since her memorable debut in 2015, wearing a bold red Diane von Furstenberg creation, Hadid has explored a myriad of fashion aesthetics, from edgy metallic ensembles to opulent sequins. The 2025 gala, however, saw her elevate her fashion narrative with an homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes, an iconic designer known for redefining the female silhouette, a move highlighted by People magazine.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid's longtime stylist, was instrumental in crafting this look, which included a Victory Roll hairstyle and gleaming silver accessories, infusing Hadid's appearance with classic glamour. 'The dress is a celebration of Zelda,' Hadid explained, suggesting it's a design Valdes herself might have crafted, blending tailoring with classic allure. This year's gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, exploring the enduring impact of dandyism on Black style. The dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged creativity in interpreting sophisticated suiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)