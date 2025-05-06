Honoring a Legacy: Biju Patnaik's Role in WWII Recognized by Russia

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, is set to receive an honor from the Russian Embassy celebrating his late father Biju Patnaik's contributions during World War II. Biju Patnaik played a significant role in the 'Stalingrad Operation'.

The events, marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism, will be hosted in New Delhi, with Patnaik attending the two-day event on May 7 and 9. A statement notes his father's valor and recognizes the significant historical ties between India and Russia.

Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has invited Patnaik as a Guest of Honour, commemorating the deeds of Biju Patnaik and other Indian allies during WWII. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be present, along with other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)