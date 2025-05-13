Left Menu

Inside the Game: Secrets of Sachin Baby Revealed

Parimatch Sports' 'Inside the Game' series highlights cricket athlete Sachin Baby, his journey, unexpected talents, and philosophies. The episode delves into his transition from football to cricket, love for music, key advice received, and personal insights, providing fans with an intimate look at the cricketer beyond his on-field performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:27 IST
In a riveting episode of Parimatch Sports' exclusive series Inside the Game, fans were treated to an in-depth exploration of cricket star Sachin Baby. Known for his leadership skills that propelled Kerala to their first Ranji Trophy final, the episode goes beyond his on-field achievements.

Revealing little-known facets of his life, the series captures his journey from an aspiring footballer to a cricket icon. Music is a strong influence, with a Baahubali anthem fueling his gameplay. Sachin's humility and focus on process over results were inspired by mentors who taught him to remain grounded through highs and lows.

The episode also uncovered Sachin's passion for Kerala's culinary flavors during breaks from rigorous training. A proponent of equality in sports, he questions the Impact Player rule and emphasizes a fair playground. For upcoming athletes, he advises patience over quick success, promoting a philosophy of readiness for opportunity.

