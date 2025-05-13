Left Menu

Zoe Kravitz Joins Star-studded Cast in 'How To Rob a Bank'

Zoe Kravitz steps into the limelight in David Leitch’s 'How To Rob a Bank', set for a 2026 release. The film, featuring a script by Mark Bianculli, sees Kravitz reunite with co-star Nicholas Hoult. Additional cast includes Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and others. Plot details remain under wraps.

In an exciting development for cinema lovers, Hollywood sensation Zoe Kravitz has been confirmed for a role in the upcoming film 'How To Rob a Bank', directed by David Leitch.

Slated for release on September 4, 2026, the Amazon MGM Studios production reveals Kravitz in a reunion with her 'Mad Max: Fury Road' co-star, Nicholas Hoult. Fans can also expect to see Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz join this intriguing caper.

While plot specifics are currently a closely guarded secret, the film boasts production by Kelly McCormick and Leitch through 87North and Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum at Imagine Entertainment. Up next for Kravitz is a lead role in Darren Aronofsky's thriller, 'Caught Stealing'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

