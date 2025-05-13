Zoe Kravitz Joins Star-studded Cast in 'How To Rob a Bank'

In an exciting development for cinema lovers, Hollywood sensation Zoe Kravitz has been confirmed for a role in the upcoming film 'How To Rob a Bank', directed by David Leitch.

Slated for release on September 4, 2026, the Amazon MGM Studios production reveals Kravitz in a reunion with her 'Mad Max: Fury Road' co-star, Nicholas Hoult. Fans can also expect to see Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz join this intriguing caper.

While plot specifics are currently a closely guarded secret, the film boasts production by Kelly McCormick and Leitch through 87North and Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum at Imagine Entertainment. Up next for Kravitz is a lead role in Darren Aronofsky's thriller, 'Caught Stealing'.

(With inputs from agencies.)