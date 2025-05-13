Systemic Failures Unveiled in Tragic Goa Temple Stampede

Left Menu

An inquiry into the tragic stampede at Shree Devi Lairai temple in Goa has found the district administration, police, and temple committee responsible. Six people died, and over a hundred were injured. The committee highlighted poor planning, lack of safety measures, and insufficient crowd control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A committee investigating the fatal stampede at Shree Devi Lairai temple in Goa has attributed the tragedy to failures by the district administration, police, and temple committee. The incident, which occurred on May 3, resulted in six deaths and over a hundred injuries during the festival.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed the inquiry findings, stating lapses in management and planning, as well as inadequate crowd control, were significant factors. The fact-finding committee, led by secretary Sandip Jacquies, called out poor coordination among law enforcement and ineffective crowd management strategies.

In response, the government plans to implement new crowd management strategies through consultations with temple committees across the state, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Notices have been issued to officers held culpable, and a heightened focus on strategic planning for large gatherings will be pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

