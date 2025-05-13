The Trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Cassie's Testimony and the Allegations of Abuse

In one of the most talked-about trials in recent memory, hip-hop titan Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands accused of grievous crimes, including sex trafficking. On Tuesday, his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, also known in the music world as 'Cassie,' delivered emotional testimony to a packed courtroom.

Ventura, visibly pregnant and wearing a brown dress, recounted the physical abuse Combs allegedly inflicted on her. "Too frequently," she said about the violent interactions she claimed they endured, painting a picture of fear and coercion. Combs, on his part, has denied all allegations, including multiple felony charges.

The prosecution argues Combs manipulated women into submitting to recreational drug-sex gatherings, known as 'Freak Offs.' His defense team, however, maintains that the relationships were consensual and adult. As the trial progresses, more testimonies are expected to offer insight into the shocking allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)